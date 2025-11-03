Christmas is considered by many to be the most wonderful time of the year – a time when we go to great lengths to bring joy to others. But what if this attitude was not limited to just a few weeks of the year?

This is exactly where Lidl’s Christmas campaign comes in, inviting us to carry these small gestures of appreciation and care into our everyday lives. In this way, the campaign reflects Lidl’s self-image, which is characterised by simplicity, quality and commitment to a future worth living for all and is expressed in the international claim “Lidl. More to Value”.

“With our daily work, we help to make our customers’ everyday lives a little bit better and more worthwhile. Our Christmas campaign shows how wonderful the festive season is and challenges us all to live this idea of warmth and togetherness every day,” says Martin Brandenburge, CEO & Chairman of the Board at Lidl Cyprus.

“‘Value wonderful things every day’ is therefore a clear statement of our corporate values and our long-term commitment to social responsibility and sustainability,” he adds.

Conscious nutrition also at Christmas time

One pillar of the campaign is the integration of the topic of “conscious nutrition” strategy, which is a central field of action in Lidl’s international CSR strategy. Lidl’s product range is based on the nutritional principles of the Planetary Health Diet and aims to continuously expand its range of plant-based foods by 2050.

As part of the campaign, Lidl is using various touchpoints to advertise a Christmas menu, for example, which emphasises plant-based ingredients. In this way, the discounter wants to draw attention to the fact that it is possible to enjoy delicious and uncomplicated food during the holiday seasons without having to make sacrifices. Thus, Lidl enables its customers to make a conscious choice for festive cooking.

Lidl’s social commitment: helping that adds daily value

As an extension of its corporate responsibility, Lidl is launching national fundraising campaigns in all countries as part of the campaign, supporting charitable institutions with monetary and material donations.

A large part of the donation amount is provided by Lidl; nevertheless, customers will also have the opportunity to actively participate in the campaign, which is expected to take place in the coming period, by offering support to people who are truly in need.

With this fundraising drive, Lidl reaffirms its commitment to making a positive impact on society and the environment, above and beyond its business operations, thereby contributing to a sustainable future.

This year’s Christmas campaign began on November 2, 2025, in 31 countries. The campaign’s centre-piece is its promotional video, to be broadcasted as a TV commercial. This will be accompanied by a comprehensive online strategy on YouTube and social media platforms. Out-of-home and digital out-of-home measures are also planned.

The campaign ad can now be viewed here and conveys the central idea: Lidl brings value to every day – even beyond the Christmas season.

