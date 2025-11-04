Following its recent re-launch in 2025, the newly formed Ygia Group now stands as the largest private healthcare provider in Cyprus, under the majority ownership and strategic direction of ECM Partners. The Group unites Ygia Polyclinic in Limassol and Eden Medical Center in Larnaca under one powerhouse umbrella, offering a full continuum of inpatient care services across the entire value chain. The platform growth is set to continue with a new announcement of the latest acquisition coming soon.

First established in 1983 as Ygia Polyclinic, the Group brings over four decades of continuous contribution to healthcare in Cyprus. Acquired by ECM Partners in 2023, the portfolio expanded further in 2025 with the acquisition of Eden Medical Center. The Group now operates over 270 hospital beds, delivering seamless, patient-centred healthcare across both facilities, which together cover the entire patient pathway from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation

Ygia Polyclinic offers one of the island’s best 24/7 Accident & Emergency (TAEP – Τμήμα Ατυχημάτων και Επειγόντων Περιστατικών) departments, with the capacity to handle 40,000 cases annually, alongside advanced laboratories, diagnostics and acute hospital care. Eden Medical Center complements the offering through specialised rehabilitation and palliative care.

With both Ygia Polyclinic and Eden Medical Center fully integrated into GeSY – Cyprus’ national General Healthcare System – these services are available for all citizens. This gives Ygia Group a strong advantage as the largest private provider operating within GeSY, ensuring greater patient flow, no waiting lists, public trust and stable reimbursement streams.

And Ygia Group continues to invest in new services and state-of-the-art technologies, including a Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery System and a 3 Tesla MRI, making the Group one of the only providers of this powerful diagnostic tool in Cyprus[PD1] [SK2] . Combined with internationally recognised certifications and accreditations, these investments reinforce Ygia Group’s position at the forefront of healthcare in Cyprus, as the leading provider on the island.

Alongside this transformation, ECM Partners has upgraded its Cyprus operations, complementing the ECM Group’s fund regulation in Slovenia with an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) licensed and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This move forms part of the Group’s broader strategy, combining its industry-agnostic, opportunistic investment approach with a focus on private equity opportunities across the health and wellness sectors, positioning healthcare, pharma and health & beauty as strategic pillars.

Savvas Liasis, Chairman of ECM Partners and Ygia Group, commented:

“Our decision to anchor ECM Partners in Cyprus and expand our healthcare platform through Ygia Group reflects our long-term conviction in this market and its people. With the launch of our regulated operations in Cyprus, we are strengthening our capacity to invest in healthcare across Central and Southeastern Europe, but also across the wider health and wellness spectrum. Ygia is the cornerstone of this strategy, and we are proud to support its growth into a powerhouse of private healthcare in Cyprus.”

Polyvios Dionysiou, Chief Executive Officer of Ygia Group, added:

“For more than 40 years, Ygia has served the community with dedication. Under ECM’s ownership, we are able to invest in cutting-edge technology, expand our services and build on our reputation for quality and compassion. Today, through significant investments in quality, state-of-the-art equipment and innovation, as well as the integration of Eden Medical Center into the Group, we are well positioned to deliver comprehensive and continuous healthcare across the spectrum. Our vision is clear: to remain the leading healthcare provider in Cyprus, offering world-class medical care to every patient who walks through our doors.” With the strength of ECM’s investment and Ygia’s medical excellence, Ygia Group is set to reshape the future of healthcare in Cyprus, ensuring accessible, high-quality services for all.