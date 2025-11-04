A 70-year-old woman reported she was robbed in Paphos at around 10.50am while she was trying to enter her vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

The woman had placed her bag, containing €150, her mobile phone, and various documents, on the passenger seat when an unknown man in a nearby vehicle approached, exited his car, and stole it.

She attempted to stop him before he got back into the vehicle and drove off but was struck by the vehicle in the process, sustaining minor injuries.

Police cordoned off the scene, and investigations are ongoing to identify the suspect.