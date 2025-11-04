Thirteen people were arrested during an operation targeting undeclared work, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with inspectors from the labour ministry took place in the villages of Astromeritis, Peristerona, Evrychou, Galata and Kakopetria.

Police said the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal and undeclared work.

The individuals were detained for alleged offences and taken to local police stations for further investigation.

Of those arrested, four were already known to be residing in Cyprus illegally.

During the operation, six more people were seen outside a property and fled when police arrived.

They were later stopped and found to be living in the country without legal permission and were arrested as well. The remaining three were legal residents arrested for undeclared work.

Labour ministry inspectors identified violations at the businesses and issued notices of contravention to the employers.

These employers are expected to face charges at a later date.

Authorities said targeted checks will continue to prevent illegal employment and ensure compliance with labour laws.