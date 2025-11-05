Cyprus’ geopolitical upgrading, coupled with its geographic location, has created a new environment for the country which should be put to use, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the multinational exercise Nemesis 2025, carried out in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Palmas said cooperation and alliances with other countries were imperative to facilitate missions, whether in peace or wartime.

Palmas referred to the recent crisis in the Middle East and the successful handling of missions by Cyprus, either to evacuate areas or send humanitarian aid to those in need.

“We must prove in practice that the role we have been assigned, this upgraded role, can be carried through,” he added.

Cyprus, the minister said, was doing its utmost to continuously improve and upgrade procedures relating to emergency response, terrorist attacks, search and rescue, and marine pollution within its EEZ, always within the framework of international law and the Law of the Sea.

Palmas said the exercise, carried out annually since 2014, was a good opportunity to draw valuable experience that strengthened capabilities and updated procedures.

He added that the exploitation of natural gas in Cyprus’ EEZ implied both benefits and responsibilities. “The Republic of Cyprus is determined to meet them,” Palmas assured.

Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre commander George Economou said the scenario for Nemesis 2025 was a crisis on a natural gas rig. The exercise was carried out in four phases, namely a terrorist attack, a fire on the platform, the rescue of people and marine pollution.

Forces from Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, the UK and the US joined Cyprus in the exercise, as well as private companies and a mission from the European Maritime Safety Agency.

The exercise was observed by the ambassadors of Britain, Egypt, Israel, Italy, Greece and the US, as well as the military attachés of participating countries.