A weak low-pressure system is affecting Cyprus, bringing thin layers of dust into the atmosphere, according to the meteorological service.

On Wednesday, conditions are expected to remain mostly clear through the morning. However, localised cloud cover will increase in the afternoon, with isolated showers possible and a small chance of a thunderstorm, mainly over mountainous areas.

Winds will blow mainly from the northeast to southeast, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and temporarily strong at 5 Beaufort along windward coasts. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to around 30C inland, about 29C along the coasts, and 22C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday evening, skies will remain mostly clear with occasional increased cloud cover. Winds will shift mainly from the northwest to northeast, remaining light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will stay calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 16C inland, 19C on the coasts, and 12C in the mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will again start mainly clear, with clouds building in the afternoon that may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms, mostly in the mountains and inland areas.

Saturday is expected to be mostly clear across the island.

Temperatures on Thursday will stay at similar levels, which are notably above the seasonal averages. A slight drop is expected on Friday, with little change forecast for Saturday.