Traders have witnessed Ethereum (ETH) absorb punishing swings, plunging below $4,000 to hover near $3,847 after October’s brutal sell-off liquidated positions and sapped upward drive. This retreat shattered summer advances, positioning ETH under its 50-day and 100-day moving averages in a clear nod to near-term frailty.

Yet, as volatility grips the crypto market, institutions like Bitmine seize the chaos, snapping up 44,036 ETH for $166 million to swell holdings to 3.16 million tokens worth $12.15 billion. Such bets underscore long-haul faith in Ethereum’s DeFi stronghold and Layer-2 expansions, even as $3,800 support teeters toward $3,500 lows.

Meanwhile, amid these tremors, the best crypto to buy now surfaces in Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an altcoin at $0.035 whose Phase 6 presale edges 85% toward exhaustion. Over 17,720 holders have poured $18,450,000 into this top crypto, priming for 43x returns that eclipse ETH’s consolidation blues.

Ethereum faces deeper tests

Institutions have countered Ethereum’s slide by channeling funds into the dip, with Bitmine’s latest haul exemplifying a rift between jittery retail moves and steadfast corporate plays. On-chain flows reveal outflows from exchanges into secure vaults, hinting at accumulation that often heralds rebounds once panic ebbs.

Therefore, while short-term charts flash caution with rejection at $4,200 and a stall below key averages, Ethereum’s core strengths in staking and dApp growth persist, drawing whales undeterred by fleeting storms. However, this divergence spotlights altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the best crypto to buy now, where presale fervor unlocks yields far nimbler than ETH’s measured climbs.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale surges near close in stage 6

Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has hurtled to 85% completion, tokens priced at $0.035 following a 250% rise from Phase 1’s $0.01 debut. Early buyers have amassed $18,450,000 across 17,720 holders, weaving a tapestry of shared ambition that pulses with urgency. Moreover, the window to buy tokens at this price slams shut when this phase end and stage 7 kicks off 20% higher.

Peer-to-Contract pools harness yields

Depositors can funnel ETH or USDT into Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s peer-to-contract pools, where borrowers access capital fluidly and assets spin off yields without pause. Investors hold mtTokens as accruing markers, redeemable for originals plus gains. Because these reservoirs demand scant intervention, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) shines as the best crypto to buy now, its steady passive gains rewarding risk-averse investors.

Protocol earnings in Mutuum Finance (MUTM) have trigger open-market buy-backs for MUTM tokens, channeling them straight to mtToken. This reduces circulating token supply and as a result boosts MUTM price in the market. Stakers on the other hand are rewarded for their long-term commitment to the project. This feature catapults Mutuum Finance (MUTM) forward as a top contender for the best crypto to buy now.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has layered defenses through a CertiK audit that notched 90/100 on token safeguards. What’s more the project has an ongoing $50,000 bug bounty where participants are rewarded up to $2,000 for finding vulnerabilities within the project’s codebase. This scrutiny lures capital fleeing other DeFi projects with weak security measure.

V1 Protocol nears testnet debut

Developers at Mutuum Finance (MUTM) have advanced toward V1 protocol rollout on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, unveiling liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt instruments, and liquidation mechanisms tailored for ETH and USDT maneuvers. This trial forges essential pathways, with expansions queued post-launch to embrace wider assets. This stride anchors Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the best crypto to buy now as investors position for the future of DeFi.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has stood tall as Ethereum gets dominated by bears. Investors joining the presale today are positioned for at east 420% returns when MUTM goes live. Join today before presale stage 6 ends and prices soar.

