The Limassol district court on Wednesday ordered the release of two men held in connection with last month’s murder of 49-year-old businessman and former football club chairman, Stavros Demosthenous.

The suspects, a 44-year-old former footballer and a 51-year-old man, were freed after the court rejected a police request to renew their detention, ruling there was no substantial evidence to justify continued custody.

Investigators had alleged that the 44-year-old owned a motorcycle believed to have been used by the gunmen, while the 51-year-old was scientifically linked to a stolen Mitsubishi Colt. The vehicle, which was recovered three days before the murder, reportedly containing traces of the 51-year-old’s DNA and flammable material.

Police believe it had been used to track the victim’s movements in the days leading up to his killing. Limassol CID investigator inspector Elias Kreouzos told the court there were discrepancies in the 51-year-old suspect’s statements, particularly about his movements on the day of the attack. The Mitsubishi has also been linked to individuals seen driving the van used by the shooters.

Prosecutors had earlier requested that the 44-year-old remain handcuffed in court, citing flight risk, a request approved at the time. Defence lawyers, however, insisted their clients had no involvement in the case, describing the detentions as punitive. The 44-year-old’s lawyer said his client had cooperated fully with investigators.

As for the 31-year-old Georgian man who had been on remand as an accessory, he was re-arrested on Tuesday. Police now suspect he played a more direct role in the murder and have charged him with premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The court is also reviewing the detention of two further suspects, aged 59 and 30, linked to the purchase of a vehicle connected to the case. Their eight-day detention orders were due to expire on Wednesday, with police seeking an extension.

Since the murder on October 17, nine people have been arrested. Three have been released, while six remain in custody, including two facing extradition from Greece.

Telecommunications data are being examined, showing frequent contact between some suspects before and after the killing. Police are also analysing a mobile phone found in a suspect’s possession at Limassol police headquarters. The device, reportedly given to him by another detainee, has been sent for forensic testing to determine whether it contains material relevant to the case.

Demosthenous was shot dead while travelling in the passenger seat of a car driven by his 18-year-old son near their home in the Ayios Athanasios suburb of Limassol. The attack came from a vehicle travelling ahead of them, with police concluding the killing was carefully planned.

The process to renew the detention orders of three other suspects, aged 58, 30, and 31, is continuing as investigators build their case.