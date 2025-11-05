Funerary art in ancient Hellenistic and Roman Paphos takes centre stage on Saturday, when it will be presented to an audience at the Episkopi Environmental Information Centre.

The presentation titled ‘A Silent World: The Art of Memory in Ancient Paphos’, will be given by Department of Antiquities archaeological officer Dr Efstathios Raptou, who will explain the significance of artefacts found in tombs.

“Funerary architecture and the objects placed within tombs often stand among the most remarkable artistic achievements of their time,” Raptou said.

He added that the findings “not only reflect the architectural styles and aesthetic preferences of the living but also incorporate symbolic and religious elements connected to beliefs about the afterlife”.

“These monuments reveal insights into social hierarchy, cultural values and ritual practices, offering a window into the society, spiritual life and collective memory of ancient Paphos,” Raptou said.

The presentation will be in English with a Greek transcript available to follow along. It starts at 4pm and reservations can be made at 26 642234 during morning hours or epeicentre.com/contact. Entrance is set at €6.