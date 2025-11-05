The 18 people who had been stranded in Tanzania due to political unrest returned to Cyprus on Wednesday morning, the foreign ministry said.

The repatriation operation for the 14 students, two teachers and two Greek supervisors, was carried out by the foreign ministry, the Nairobi high commissioner and the national crisis management centre in cooperation with the EU delegation in Tanzania’s largest city, Dar es Salaam.

Foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said the 18 people had been initially been transported by air from Kilwa, where they were carrying out voluntary work around 300km away from the trouble, to Zanzibar, from where they flew to Larnaca international airport via Dubai.

The two Greek supervisors flew back to Greece.

“It is a standing recommendation for all Cypriots to remain actively informed when travelling to countries experiencing crises and emergencies, to consult the relevant travel instructions, and to maintain communication with the local diplomatic missions,” the foreign ministry said.

Unrest broke out in Dar es Salaam following elections which many young voters denounced as unfair, with international media outlets reporting as many as 700 deaths as a result of the protests.