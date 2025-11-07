A total of 11 buses have been immobilised in Paphos to undergo inspections after a fire broke out in the engine of an electric bus on Thursday, the director of Paphos bus service (Osypa) Andreas Rodosthenous said on Friday.

He said this will not impact school bus routes as these will be covered by the remaining buses.

Buses operated their routes normally in the morning, while for the remaining routes during the day, a relevant announcement will follow to inform the commuting public.

A fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning in the engine of an electric bus, with Transport Minister Alexis Vafeadis announcing that all buses of the same model will be immobilised until inspection are completed.

The fire service said the bus was parked at a bus station in the Tombs of the Kings area.

An expert from abroad will arrive in Paphos on Saturday to investigate the matter. Inspections will be conducted on all buses of the same kind across all remaining provinces.