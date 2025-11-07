During a routine inspection of a vehicle at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point on Thursday, authorities seized around 200kg of fresh meat and bones, the customs department said on Friday.

The animal produce was transported in a vehicle which had left from the north. Both the meat and the vehicle were subsequently seized by the authorities.

“Animals and animal produce [stemming from the north] pose a particular risk to public health, due to the possible transmission of infectious diseases, as the required controls are not carried out by the [Republic’s] state veterinary and health services,” the customs department warned.

The case was settled after the driver agreed to abandon the produce and pay an out-of-court settlement of €600.