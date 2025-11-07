Cypriot businesses are invited to a webinar on November 10, 2025, to discuss the evaluation of the European Union–Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EU-Japan EPA), officials announced.

According to the announcement, circulated by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Friday, the webinar offers stakeholders an opportunity to contribute their views and experiences on the trade pact.

The online seminar is being organised as part of a study commissioned by the European Commission and implemented by the ECFORTE consortium.

According to the organisers, the primary goal of the seminar is to present the results of the agreement’s official evaluation.

It will also enable participants to share their experiences, views, and suggestions regarding the functioning and practical impact of the agreement.

Organisers emphasised that participation from local stakeholders is particularly important for several reasons.

It offers a chance for participants to highlight the opportunities and challenges faced by Cypriot businesses within the framework of the agreement.

Furthermore, involvement will “contribute to the shaping of the EU’s trade policy” moving forward.

Crucially, they added, it will “strengthen the voice of Cypriot Businesses in the European dialogue” regarding the trade deal.

The webinar is scheduled to take place on November 10, 2025, from 10:00 to 11:30 (Cyprus time).

The full agenda for the seminar has been attached to the official invitation.

To register and attend the event, interested parties can click on the dedicated registration link.

For those seeking more information about the evaluation study, they are advised to visit the official website, www.eu-japan-evaluation.eu.