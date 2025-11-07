Industrial producer prices decreased by 0.1 per cent in both the euro area and the EU in September 2025, compared with August 2025, according to Eurostat.

This followed a larger monthly fall of 0.4 per cent recorded in both the euro area and the EU in August 2025.

Focusing on the domestic market, Cyprus experienced one of the largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices in September 2025, falling by 0.5 per cent.

This significant monthly drop put Cyprus alongside Hungary and Poland, which also saw a 0.5 per cent decline, and just behind Bulgaria and Finland, which recorded the largest monthly decreases at 0.7 per cent each.

Cyprus’ September drop followed a 0.1 per cent decrease in August and a 0.2 per cent decrease in July, after three months of increases ranging from 0.3 per cent to 0.7 per cent between April and June 2025.

When looking at the index for total industry excluding energy (with a 2021 base year), the index for Cyprus stood at 121.2 in September 2025.

This figure decreased slightly from the August index of 121.3 and the July index of 121.4, indicating a marginal but continuous cooling in non-energy industrial prices in recent months.

By comparison, the euro area index for total industry excluding energy remained stable at 119.2 for both August and September 2025.

In contrast to Cyprus and other declining markets, the highest monthly increases were observed in Romania, up 1.2 per cent, Estonia, rising 0.7 per cent, and Lithuania, with a 0.4 per cent increase in September 2025.

Looking at the annual comparison, industrial producer prices in September 2025 decreased by 0.2 per cent in the euro area compared with September 2024, but saw a slight increase of 0.1 per cent across the EU.

On a monthly basis in the euro area, prices for total industry excluding energy remained stable, and the energy sector saw a 0.2 per cent price decrease.

For goods, prices remained stable for intermediate goods and capital goods but saw increases of 0.3 per cent for durable consumer goods and 0.1 per cent for non-durable consumer goods.

Across the broader EU, total industry excluding energy prices also remained stable.

Within industrial groupings, prices decreased by 0.1 per cent for both intermediate goods and energy.

Prices remained stable for capital goods, while increasing by 0.2 per cent for durable consumer goods and 0.1 per cent for non-durable consumer goods.

On an annual basis, comparing September 2025 with September 2024, prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.9 per cent in the euro area and 1.0 per cent in the EU.

This was despite the significant annual energy price decrease of 2.4 per cent in the euro area and 1.7 per cent in the EU.

Capital goods saw a price increase of 1.8 per cent in the euro area and 1.7 per cent in the EU.

Prices also rose for durable consumer goods by 1.6 per cent in both zones, and for non-durable consumer goods by 1.9 per cent in the euro area and 2.0 per cent in the EU.

The highest annual increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria, surging 9.1 per cent, Romania, up 6.9 per cent, and Sweden, rising 4.9 per cent.

Conversely, the largest annual decreases were observed in Luxembourg at 4.4 per cent, Portugal at 3.7 per cent, and Ireland, which dropped 2.8 per cent.