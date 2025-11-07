The government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, OpenAI, Inc., and Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), the parent company of Freedom24, have signed a strategic agreement to expand the country’s digital education capabilities.

Under the agreement, which was formalised on November 6 in Washington DC, 165,000 educators across Kazakhstan will gain access to ChatGPT Edu, an enhanced educational version of ChatGPT built with strengthened privacy and data protection features.

The partnership represents a major milestone in Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop national digital education and AI literacy, placing the country among the first in the world to deploy ChatGPT Edu at a national level.

Teachers across primary, secondary, tertiary, and higher education institutions will be empowered to integrate advanced artificial intelligence tools into their classrooms, helping to improve both the quality and effectiveness of teaching and learning.

According to the agreement, Freedom Holding Corp. will finance the initiative, while OpenAI will provide the ChatGPT Edu platform and localized support in Kazakh and Russian.

The Government of Kazakhstan will coordinate the rollout across relevant ministries and educational institutions, ensuring that the technology is integrated into national education frameworks and professional development programmes.

ChatGPT Edu is designed with specialised features for educators that are unavailable in the free version of ChatGPT. These include unlimited document uploads and research capabilities, allowing teachers to analyse materials, datasets, and online content with ease.

It also offers customisable AI assistants, known as Custom GPTs, which can be tailored to specific subjects, lesson planning, and assessment criteria, giving educators flexible support aligned with curricular goals.

Teachers will also benefit from seamless integration with learning management systems, institutional databases, and educational tools, creating a unified workflow for digital teaching.

Furthermore, dedicated workspaces within ChatGPT Edu will help educators organise assignments, feedback, and grading in structured folders suited to their individual teaching needs.

All teachers in Kazakhstan will access ChatGPT Edu through the BilimClass platform.

Funded by Freedom Holding Corp., the service will be provided free of charge, giving educators a secure and accessible way to use artificial intelligence in their everyday work.

The initiative aligns with Kazakhstan’s national digitalisation policy, aiming to strengthen digital skills among teachers, promote responsible AI use, and enhance educational quality through innovation.

The collaboration between OpenAI, Freedom Holding Corp., and the Government of Kazakhstan underscores the country’s commitment to building a future-ready education system grounded in technology, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.