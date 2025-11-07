Limassol has introduced WeeDrive, the first application of its kind in Cyprus offering safe and smart commuting exclusively for children aged 12 to 18.

The app, announced by the municipality on Friday, gives the opportunity to teenagers to use 17-seater minibuses to responsibly get from one place to the other, while offering parents peace of mind that their children are arriving safely at their destination for afternoon and weekend activities.

Parents can download the application on their smartphone and create a family account, inputting their children’s weekly schedule. The app will plan the best routes.

WeeDrive includes door-to-door services, GPS real-time updates and immediate notifications for each route, so that parents can keep track of their children.

The app serves parts of Limassol, specifically Ayios Tychonas, Moutayiaka, Yermasogia, Ayios Athanasios, Mesa Gitonia, Kato and Pano Polemidia, and the city centre.

Routes run from 2.30pm till 8.30pm on weekdays and from 9am till 4pm on Saturdays, excluding public holidays.

More information is available on weedrive.app website.

The app was developed by MaaSLab and co-funded by Horizon Europe project metaCCAZE, with a view to enhance innovation and sustainable urban mobility.