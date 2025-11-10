Online video subscription revenue to reach $165 billion in 2025

Global combined revenues from the online video and traditional TV markets are on track to reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, according to market intelligence firm Omdia.

While pay TV is flat globally, all of the projected growth is coming from online video.

Global video streaming revenue is expected to reach $214.6 billion in 2025, representing an annual growth rate of 12.8 per cent.

Online video subscription revenue will account for 77 per cent of that total.

Premium advertising revenue (whether via hybrid SVOD/AVOD, native AVOD, FAST, or broadcaster streaming TV services) is projected to total $42.1 billion worldwide, an increase of 15.6 per cent over 2024.

Adam Thomas, Practice Leader at Omdia, commented on the combined markets. “These two reports show that while traditional pay TV is declining globally, this is happening slowly,” he said.

He added that pay TV will continue to contribute substantial revenue for many years.

Thomas stated that combined with strong, ongoing growth in online video, “this creates a highly positive scenario and leads Omdia to forecast that the two markets together will top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030.”

Tony Gunnarsson, Principal Analyst at Omdia, discussed the evolving nature of streaming revenue.

“Streaming remains primarily a subscription business, and in 2025 the total number of paid subscriptions continues to grow steadily,” he said.

Moreover, he gave a warning that through to 2030, the market will keep expanding but “lower annual growth rates are expected for premium streaming, reflecting that streaming has reached mass-market penetration globally.”

Gunnarsson said that it is still early days for hybrid video. While streaming stays largely a subscription-focused business for the foreseeable future, he said, the shift to include advertising tiers has paid off handsomely.

The new Omdia research finds that advertising’s role (for both SVOD and streaming overall) will continue to grow through 2030.

By that year, advertising revenue from the combined “big five” US SVOD services (Netflix, Amazon, Disney, HBO Max, and Paramount) is projected to reach $24.3 billion, or 20 per cent of their combined revenue, up from 13 per cent in 2025.