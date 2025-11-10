Minerva Insurance Company Public Ltd on Monday announced the payment of an interim dividend for the year 2023.

The interim dividend, amounting to €0.0003 per share, was paid on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The company informed that the payment was processed in two ways.

For shareholders whose shares are managed by a member of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the net amount of the dividend was transferred to the member’s client bank account, based on the new CSE Cash Distributions procedures.

For shareholders whose shares fall under the “Special Account / Global CSE” category, dividend cheques were issued.

These cheques were mailed to the shareholders’ addresses as registered in the company’s CSE Shareholders Registry, and as declared by the shareholder.