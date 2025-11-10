Consulting and advisory firm PwC Cyprus on Monday announced the launch of the latest cycle of two key initiatives, the ‘Company Programme’ and ‘Our Community’.

According to the announcement, they are being carried out through the PwC Foundation, in collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus.

“These initiatives, which form a core part of the Foundation’s Education & Culture pillar, aim to equip students with essential skills while deepening their understanding of business operations and community engagement,” the company said in its announcement.

PwC Cyprus has been a long-standing supporter of Junior Achievement (JA), initially backing the ‘Company Programme’ since 2014.

The partnership broadened in 2020 when PwC introduced ‘Our Community’, an interactive educational initiative designed for third-grade students.

Reflecting PwC’s increased commitment and involvement, this collaboration was elevated to a level of ‘strategic support‘ approximately three years ago.

The ‘Our Community’ programme recently launched its new phase with an online training session for 14 PwC Cyprus mentors.

This initiative is set to be implemented in 20 classrooms across Cyprus, reaching 391 primary school students.

Specifically tailored for third graders, the programme provides an engaging way to explore how communities operate.

With the support of both trained PwC volunteers and schoolteachers, students will gain valuable knowledge on a variety of topics, including different career paths, how taxes fund public services, and the crucial roles of voting and financial literacy in daily life.

In parallel with the primary school initiative, the ‘Company Programme‘ is currently running, giving high school students aged 15 to 17 the chance to establish and operate their own businesses.

This year, eight mentors from PwC Cyprus are providing business expertise and guidance to the participating student teams.

A key component of the programme is the student trade fair, which PwC will once again host at its offices.

This event offers the young entrepreneurs an excellent platform to showcase and market their products and services directly to PwC staff.

“At PwC Cyprus, we firmly believe in the transformative potential of education and experiential learning,” said Philippos Soseilos, CEO of PwC Cyprus and Chairman of the PwC Foundation.

“Our longstanding partnership with Junior Achievement Cyprus enables us to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship, civic responsibility, and active learning,” he added.

“These programmes demonstrate our commitment to equipping the next generation with the confidence, values, and skills necessary to navigate in an increasingly complex world,” Soseilos explained.

What is more, the company stated that “the implementation of both programmes showcases PwC Cyprus’ dedication to creating lasting societal value“.

“Through the Foundation’s Education & Culture pillar, PwC continues to support initiatives that promote inclusive learning, innovation, and future readiness, empowering young individuals with the mindset and resources needed to build a brighter future,” the announcement concluded.