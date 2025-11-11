The 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly concluded in Riyadh on Tuesday with the adoption of the Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism, marking what officials described as a momentous step toward enhanced global cooperation over the next half-century.

According to an official announcement, the declaration reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s leadership in global tourism and its growing influence at the heart of international decision-making.

It is set to play a central role in advancing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, placing emphasis on sustainability, digital innovation, artificial intelligence integration, and inclusive tourism economies.

The Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism establishes a shared roadmap to guide the tourism sector for the next 50 years, built on the pillars of sustainability, inclusion, and AI-powered innovation.

Moreover, it highlighted the importance of strengthening international cooperation, enhancing resilience, and empowering local communities, while setting out a vision to ensure tourism continues to be a force for economic growth, cultural understanding, and environmental stewardship across the world.

“From Riyadh, we move from declarations to delivery,” said Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism.

“The agreements signed here and the platforms we are launching will mobilise investment, upskill our people, digitise our SMEs, and protect culture and nature,” he added.

He continued by saying that as home to UN Tourism’s Regional Office for the Middle East, the Kingdom “will continue to convene partners and deliver measurable outcomes, so tourism remains a bridge between nations and a driver of shared prosperity.”

Officials said the declaration’s adoption signals renewed determination among the international community to unlock the full economic and social value of tourism while pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals.

It was also described as a vote of confidence in Saudi Arabia’s role as a facilitator of dialogue and a new hub for collaboration within the global tourism sector.

During the General Assembly, delegates also ratified the appointment of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as the next Secretary-General of UN Tourism, making her the first woman and GCC national to lead the organisation.

Her term will begin in early 2026, marking a historic milestone in the organisation’s leadership.

The event also saw the official launch of TOURISE, a new global initiative introduced by Saudi Arabia to promote collaboration between the public and private sectors and to drive innovation within global tourism.

The initiative will serve as a platform for public leaders and private sector stakeholders to cooperate on digital transformation, sustainable investment, and workforce development, ensuring the tourism sector remains equipped to meet future challenges and opportunities.

According to organisers, TOURISE represents a key component of the Kingdom’s wider strategy to modernise and diversify the tourism industry while supporting the UN Tourism agenda for inclusive and sustainable growth.