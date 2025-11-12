A bill submitted to the House of representatives by the agriculture ministry on Wednesday proposes doubling out-of-court settlement fines for illegal and uncontrolled waste disposal.

The proposed amendment to the Waste Law, approved by the Council of Ministers on September 10, seeks to make penalties “truly deterrent” and more effective in tackling illegal landfills.

Under the current law, inspectors may issue out-of-court settlements capped at €4,000, while chief inspectors can impose fines of up to €20,000 depending on the severity of the offence.

The new bill would raise these limits to €8,000 for inspectors and €40,000 for chief inspectors.

According to the ministry, the increased fines are intended to discourage illegal dumping, promote proper waste management and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by preventing fires at dumping sites and protecting vegetation that absorbs these gases.

The House noted that the wildfire which swept through Limassol’s mountainous region in July led to a sharp rise in illegal landfills, with over 600 identified through satellite imagery.

It added that addressing illegal dumping requires close cooperation between the public, local authorities, and the state.