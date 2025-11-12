Cyprus’ upcoming EU Council Presidency Council could boost EU relations with Turkey, President Nikos Christodoulides told the Financial Times in an interview published on Wednesday.

“We cannot change our geography. Turkey will always be a neighbour of Cyprus, so I prefer a neighbour that is close to the European Union,” the President said.

Christodoulides said was considering inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to the informal meetings held during the Council Presidency.

“It would give a positive message for EU-Turkish relations,” he emphasised.

In the context of Cyprus-Turkey relations, the President stressed the need for confidence-building measures from both sides to gradually improve relations.

“We can start with visa liberalisation for Turkish business people. And at the same time, Turkey opens one port for ships bearing the Cypriot flag,” he said.

Stressing that Brussels would play a crucial role in future negotiations, he expressed his support for the appointment of Johannes Hahn as the European Commission’s special envoy for the Cyprus problem, noting that only the EU could offer Turkey sufficient incentives to ensure a lasting agreement.