Cyprus and Saudi Arabia strengthened ties in the tourism sector this week as the UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh concluded with the adoption of the Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism, a long-term roadmap for global cooperation over the next 50 years.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis co-signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb during his official visit to the kingdom, held in parallel with the 26th session of the General Assembly.

In the same session, delegates also ratified the appointment of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais as the next secretary-general of UN Tourism, the first woman and first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) national to lead the organisation from 2026.

The MoU aims to deepen cooperation between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia in sustainable tourism, knowledge exchange, tourism education and technology.

According to the Deputy Ministry, the agreement sets “solid foundations” for closer collaboration between the two countries at a time when Saudi Arabia is reshaping its role in the global tourism landscape.

Meanwhile, the Riyadh Declaration adopted at the Assembly outlines a shared vision for the sector’s next half-century, focusing on sustainability, inclusion and AI-powered innovation.

It also anchors global efforts around resilience and digital transformation, while stressing the importance of empowering local communities and protecting culture and nature.

Commenting on the Declaration, Al Khateeb said “From Riyadh, we move from declarations to delivery. The agreements signed here and the platforms we are launching will mobilise investment, upskill our people, digitise our SMEs, and protect culture and nature.”

He added that its adoption signals “renewed determination” to unlock the economic and social value of tourism as countries pursue the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking to Arab media after signing the bilateral MoU, Koumis described Saudi Arabia as an emerging and “very promising” market, noting that it already accounts for around 20 per cent of outbound overnight stays from the Middle East.

He said Cyprus tourism is also on a steady upward trend, making closer cooperation with neighbouring markets increasingly important.

“As a government, we believe that it is beneficial for our country’s tourism to proceed with establishing closer relations with neighbouring countries, but also to lay the foundations for the rise of the Saudi Arabian market in Cyprus,” Koumis said.

Furthermore, he added that he hopes to see more Cypriots visiting Saudi Arabia, which is expanding its tourism offering “at a rapid pace based on a long-term plan”.

During his visit, Koumis also held meetings with Yousef Almubarak, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Investment, as well as other officials, visiting counterparts and Saudi journalists, who showed strong interest in the outlook for Cyprus tourism following the agreement.

The General Assembly additionally coincided with the launch of TOURISE, a new global platform initiated by Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors on digital transformation, investment, sustainability and workforce development.