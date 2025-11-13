The number of bounced cheques registered in Cyprus reached 14 in October, with a total value of €176,435, according to figures published on Thursday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

This follows the addition of 7 issuers to the preliminary list of the Central Information Register (CIR), comprising 4 legal entities and 3 individuals.

Between January and October 2025, a total of 198 outstanding cheques were registered, amounting to €616,580.

This compares with 252 cheques worth €533,524 in the corresponding period of 2024.

According to the CBC, 18 persons were added to the CIR in October, including 6 companies, 3 individuals, and 9 individuals controlling legal entities.

During the first ten months of the year 2025, the number of persons registered reached 105, consisting of 36 companies, 26 individuals, and 43 individuals identified as controlling legal entities.