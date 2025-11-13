Cyprus has paid a total of €229,359.60 to winegrowers this year under a support scheme funded entirely by the European Union, according to the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation (Capo).

In a statement, Capo said it has completed paymentsto beneficiaries as part of its strategic plan under the EU’s common agricultural policy (CAP) 2023–2027 for the 2025 financial year.

The aid supports producers who install linear support systems to improve vineyard management.

The funding, was covered in full by the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund, the organisation concluded.