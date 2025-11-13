The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Trade Centre of the Republic of Cyprus in Warsaw, announced this week that it participated for the second consecutive year with an informational stand at the “European SME Congress” international conference, which recently took place in Katowice, Poland.

The “European SME Congress”, which the ministry described as the largest event in Europe for small and medium-sized enterprises, was held this year for the 15th time.

The event attracted a large number of businesses and a plethora of speakers and representatives of policy-making bodies.

Among the participants were executives from large multinational companies, members of parliament, mayors, senior state officials, as well as leading representatives of institutional and financial organisations from both Poland and other countries.

The Cypriot stand attracted a significant number of visitors, who were comprehensively informed about the emerging sectors of growth in the Cypriot economy and the competitive advantages that make Cyprus an attractive destination for investments and business partnerships.

Particular interest was recorded for the sectors of ICT (information computer technology), technology, and professional services.

The ministry’s announcement explained that the participation of Cyprus in the conference and exhibition is part of the strategy to promote the country as an international business centre, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.