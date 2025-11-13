The Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (HRDA) this week announced that it signed a major contract for the organisation and implementation of training programmes targeting young people not in education, employment, or training (NEETs), following a public tender.

The HRDA executed the contract with the M.M.C Management Center Ltd and EDITC Ltd Consortium.

The project, titled “Training programmes for young people not in education, employment or training (NEETs),” is being implemented under the Cohesion Policy Programme “Thalia 2021-2027” and is co-funded by the EU.

The contract aims to train 2,800 NEETs across all provinces of Cyprus, with a completion deadline of October 15, 2028.

The programmes will focus on delivering fundamental knowledge and skills.

The training will cover basic knowledge and skills such as linguistic literacy, mathematical skills, language skills, and horizontal skills.

The horizontal skills include communication, problem-solving and critical thinking, teamwork and collaboration, time management, creativity, interpersonal relationships, curriculum vitae preparation, and job interview techniques.

Individuals eligible to participate in the training programmes are those aged 15 to 29 years who are defined as NEETs.

They must also be registered as unemployed in the register of the Public Employment Service (PES) of the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance.

Significantly, the NEETs participate in the training programmes without cost and will receive both a training allowance and an allowance for travel and other expenses.