Demetra Holdings Plc has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 25, 2025, to review the group’s nine-month financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The company said the results will be published on November 26, 2025, before the start of the trading session on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The announcement comes as Demetra continues to execute its share repurchase programme, authorised at the company’s annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

In statements issued this week, Demetra Holdings confirmed two separate transactions involving the buyback of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The company said that during its session on November 11, 2025, it repurchased 5,000 of its own shares at a price of 1.615 cents per share.

A day later, at the session of November 12, 2025, Demetra carried out a second buyback, acquiring 5,655 shares at an average price of 1.624 cents per share, also through CISCO.

These transactions bring the total number of shares repurchased over the two sessions to 10,655.