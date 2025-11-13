A delegation from the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) and local hoteliers is in the Baltic states this week for a series of workshops aimed at strengthening the district’s presence in emerging markets.

According to the board, the presentations are taking place from November 11 to 13 in Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn, with more than 120 tour operators expected to attend.

According to the announcement, the sessions focus on promoting Paphos as a year-round destination and outlining the experiences and services available across the district.

Etap said Ryanair plans to maintain two weekly flights from Kaunas and two from Riga to Paphos during the 2025–26 winter season and summer 2026 schedule.

Arrivals from Latvia and Lithuania reached roughly 50,000 in 2024, the board noted, adding that both markets have shown steady growth in recent years, driven mainly by individual travellers.

The tourism board concluded by saying that the workshops form part of wider coordinated efforts by Paphos bodies, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and local businesses to expand the district’s reach and boost visitor numbers throughout the year.