bbf: has begun construction on Evolution Tower, a modern commercial development set to redefine the way we experience office life. Located on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue in the Mesa Gitonia area, near Agia Fyla, the project rises along one of Limassol’s most dynamic business corridors.

Evolution Tower is designed exclusively for contemporary, high-quality office spaces and marks the ninth commercial project by bbf:, while 15 more are under way. Built at a strategic location on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue, it offers easy access across Limassol, while a wide range of nearby restaurants, cafés and everyday conveniences make work life more comfortable and balanced.

“Evolution Tower reflects our vision to create workplaces that inspire and empower people,” said bbf: Development Director Andreas Siamtanis. “We are bringing to Limassol a space where innovation, functionality and comfort come together. It represents a new era of business life — where work and wellbeing coexist in harmony. With thoughtful amenities, elegant design and a sense of balance, Evolution Tower makes daily work more enjoyable, more human, and more creative.”

A new level of professional experience

Evolution Tower stands out for its refined design and premium facilities:

A curved architectural form that combines aesthetics and functionality, giving the building a dynamic and contemporary identity.

18 modern office units across eight floors, two of which have already been sold.

A luxury fitness centre promoting wellness and balance at work.

Spacious layouts and abundant natural light that create a pleasant, bright work environment.

Common areas that radiate elegance and comfort.

A+ energy efficiency rating and top construction standards ensuring sustainability and quality.

More than just a workspace, Evolution Tower stands as a symbol of growth and progress, reflecting the dynamic and contemporary character of Limassol.

With this project, bbf: continues to raise the bar in modern office design, offering an environment that blends aesthetics, functionality and cutting-edge technology.

