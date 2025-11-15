Finance and technology announcements at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh set out major investment commitments and the launch of a new global digital framework for tourism.

TOURISE said it catalysed $113 billion in portfolio investments aimed at accelerating growth across the global tourism ecosystem.

It said the portfolios were announced at the summit as part of a broad effort to channel capital into luxury retail, next-generation hotel accommodation, large-scale integrated developments, wellness, destination and lifestyle offerings, talent development, and AI-powered platforms.

It added that the companies announcing portfolios within the total $113 billion included Melia Hotels International, Minor Hotels, BWH Hotels, FTG Development, GOCO Hospitality, Valor, Louvre, Shaza Hotels and Resorts, Delonix, BeOnd, Radisson, Dar Al Arkan, Al Fozan Holding Company and Al-Othaim Holding.

Other participants included Cenomi, Knowledge Economic City, ERTH, Al Saedan Real Estate Company, Thakher Development Company, Taiba Investments, Hadab Hotel Company, Hamat, Rafal, EMR, Muheet Al Emaar Real Estate Company, Dammam Hotels Company, Jenan Real Estate and Al Kathiri Holding Company.

Further contributors were Amsa Hospitality Company, Naghi Group, Sumou, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Al Madinah Region Development Authority, MATARAT Holding, Red Sea Global, Balad Development Company, Rua Al Madinah, Jazan Municipality, the Human Resources Development Fund, Al-Baha Municipality, the Northern Borders Municipality, the Strategic Office for the Development of the Al-Baha Region, as well as the Events Investment Fund.

TOURISE said these commitments combine infrastructure investment with human-capital development and will support job creation and new visitor experiences, with many investments focused on Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb said, “TOURISE has been the catalyst that brings investors, policymakers, and innovators to the same table, turning vision into bankable partnerships and high-impact deals.”

He added, “Together, we’re redefining the entire traveller economy, powered by AI, built on destination and experience excellence, and designed so growth and opportunity extend across the ecosystem.”

TOURISE said the announcement reflects its role in bringing decision-makers together to accelerate partnerships and advance large-scale dealmaking in the tourism sector.

The summit also saw the unveiling of the Agentic Tourism Initiative, which TOURISE described as the world’s first Agentic Protocol for Tourism, a digital framework that defines how AI agents interact across every stage of a traveller’s journey.

The initiative was launched in partnership with TOURISE and Globant and is based on the white paper Tourism’s AI Takeover: Reinventing Travel through Agentic Tourism, which called for an open protocol for tourism AI.

Founding members include Globant, Red Sea Global, Humain, Riyadh Air, King Salman International Airport, the World Travel and Tourism Council, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Hollibob and Trip.com.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb said, “We are proud to see the Agentic Tourism Initiative take flight from the Kingdom, reflecting our commitment to shaping the future of global travel through innovation and collaboration.”

He added, “This protocol represents a bold step toward harmonising technology with the human spirit of exploration, and by anchoring AI in empathy and cultural intelligence, we are not only enhancing the traveller’s experience, we are empowering destinations to grow sustainably, inclusively and with purpose.”

The initiative, TOURISE said, is guided by the principle “Digitise the expected. Humanise the unexpected” and aims to use AI to support human creativity and strengthen long-term sustainable growth.

Globant co-founder Martín Migoya said, “We are witnessing the dawn of a new era for tourism, where technology and human ingenuity converge to create experiences that are not only smarter, but also deeply personal and truly memorable.”

He added, “The Agentic Tourism Initiative is more than a technical milestone; it is a strategic leap toward shaping how AI is used in travel, and by building a shared protocol, we are ensuring that this transformation is inclusive, secure and beneficial for all.”