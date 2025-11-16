The continuous enhancement of the National Guard and the strengthening of its deterrent capabilities remain a key priority for the government, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday during the memorial service for fallen and deceased members of the Cypriot military, which also included a prayer for the missing Lieutenant General Tassos Markou.

Speaking at the Cathedral of Apostle Barnabas in Nicosia, Christodoulides said: “As long as our homeland remains under Turkish occupation, we have a duty and an obligation to defend and fortify it against any threat.”

The president said that, beyond monitoring the ceasefire line, the National Guard now performs a multi-faceted role, including the surveillance of Cyprus’ maritime borders and participation in search and rescue operations.

“As the closest EU member state in a crisis-prone, geopolitically significant region, the Republic of Cyprus also contributes to humanitarian and other missions, which require readiness and capability,” he added. Christodoulides stressed that the ongoing modernization of the National Guard, in terms of both personnel and technological capacity, is a cornerstone of the government’s strategic planning, supported by concrete initiatives.

He pointed to the full utilization of the EU’s SAFE funding instrument, worth €1.2 billion, for defence needs and security enhancement, as well as arms acquisitions from the United States through defence programmes in which Cyprus now participates.

Christodoulides also said increased international interest in upgrading key military infrastructure, including the Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos and the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, a move he described as a top government priority.

“I am truly proud of the National Guard — its men and women, officers, reservists, and conscripts — for everything they do over the years to protect the Republic of Cyprus,” he said.

Honouring the fallen and deceased servicemen, the president added: “They resisted steadfastly in the face of danger. They did not yield, did not falter. They led with integrity and became exemplars of dedication and selflessness.”

He also recounted the historical challenges that led to the creation of the National Guard, including Turkey’s attempts to undermine the Republic from its foundation, the 1963 intercommunal strife, and the 1964 Turkish Air Force attack on Kokkina. He recalled the critical role of the National Guard during the 1974 coup and subsequent Turkish invasion, praising officers who led their units under extremely difficult conditions.

Christodoulides paid tribute to fallen and missing generals, including Lt. Gens. Christos Foti, Andreas Arestis, and Tasos Markou, as well as all those who shaped the history of the Republic through their service and sacrifice.

The president also said the post-1974 efforts of officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers in reorganising, modernising, and upgrading the National Guard, often at great personal risk. “Many lost their lives in the line of duty; we honour them with respect and pride,” he said.

Reflecting on the 51 years since the Turkish invasion, Christodoulides emphasised that the memory of the fallen and missing remains a guiding compass for unity and determination to achieve the country’s liberation and reunification.