Ahead of the next showcase edition in Limassol on December 5, 6 and 7, the Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2025 opens with a pre-event in Paphos. Live music from two acts that represent the vibrant and ever-evolving Cypriot music scene is about to fill Technopolis 20 with groovy tunes and fusion melodies.

Tomorrow, November 18, two ensembles will perform live in Paphos. Sis I Cracked My Head Open is a music group that defies easy categorisation. Blending prog rock, fusion and indie, underpinned by post-bebop jazz harmonies and hints of pop, the bands original music expresses the raw emotional landscape of youth – anongoing exploration of experimentation and self-discovery.

The group consists of Michael Neocleous (electric guitar), Andreas Poyiatziis (bass), Ioannis Triantafyllou (drums), Marietta Ieride (viola) and Lara Ambouzaide (vocals). Notable appearances include Fengaros High 2024, the 11th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase, the 30th Summer Jazz Festival in Krakow and Fengaros 2025. Their debut album, recorded at Dogyard Studio, is set for release in the coming months.

The Ermis Michail Trio +1 is also set to perform on the evening. Delving into an intimate yet dynamic journey through original compositions, the trio’s music is rooted in the classic jazz trio format of guitar, bass, and drums – this time enriched with the addition of saxophone.

Featuring Ermis Michail (electric guitar), Omiros Miltiadous (drums), Kyriacos Kestas (double bass) and Mario Charalambous (saxophone), the ensemble creates a musical dialogue full of harmonic depth, improvisational flow and rhythmic interplay.

The event serves as an exciting introduction to the 12th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2025, coming up in December at Rialto Theatre. As a prelude to the main event, this evening offers audiences a vivid and multifaceted snapshot of contemporary Cypriot music creation, highlighting the creativity, diversity and ever-evolving character of the island’s vibrant music scene.

12th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase 2025 Pre–Event

Live performances by Sis I cracked my head open and Ermis Michail Trio +1. November 18. Technopolis20, Paphos. 8pm. €8. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy, www.cyprusjazzworldmusicshowcase.com, www.technopolis20.com