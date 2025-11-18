The Audit Office on Tuesday requested that Athena Demetriou, former deputy director of the central prisons, be suspended.

Demetriou is currently employed at the Audit Office.

She is included in the indictment of the case concerning the confidential documents from the prisons found in the home of a chief warden, in the framework of investigations into a separate case.

The Law Office prosecuted eight people in the case, including former director of the prisons Anna Aristotelous.

Audit office spokesman Marios Petrides told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday that the letter containing the suspension request was delivered to the public service commission by hand.

Petrides said that if Demetriou is suspended, the suspension will be valid until the case is tried in court.

He clarified that it was up to the public service commission to decide whether to suspend Demetriou.