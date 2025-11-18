Are you up for a music experience where you don’t know which artists you are seeing or even where the concert’s taking place?

Louvana Records’ secret concerts are back and travelling to a secret location in Kourion Municipality this time as the municipality and Kourion 2030 present this year’s edition. On November 26 and 27, five concerts will enchant unassuming audiences, revealing a musical mystery.

Kourion Secret Concerts will continue its mission in offering a unique opportunity for local artists to be discovered – a platform for their original music in front of a brand new audience.

From pop to rock and everything in between, the concerts are a showcase of the Cypriot music scene in its truest form.

A limited number of tickets are now available and include complimentary drinks. The exact location will be disclosed to ticket-holders on the day, while the artists will remain a mystery until the performance begins. This is an invitation to explore and support the local music scene.

To cap it off, that same weekend after Secret Concerts, Louvana Records will dedicate an evening to the artists on November 30, between 4pm and 11pm, in Latsia, Nicosia.

Louvana Raw, a merchandise festival, allows local artists to showcase and sell their items, alongside a jam session, food and drinks to set the mood.

The festival has free entrance and is a chance to explore the merchandise, join the jam session or just enjoy the evening.

Five mystery concerts by local artists. November 26-27. Kourion Municipality, Limassol district. www.fengaros.com/tickets