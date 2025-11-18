For yet another year, Mall of Engomi, in collaboration with the Municipality of Nicosia, presents Engomi Christmas Fest, one of the city’s most festive and heartwarming events, marking the official start of the Christmas season. The beloved Christmas festival invites visitors to a day full of light, joy, and festive spirit. The event will take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., on 28th October Avenue, in front of the Mall of Engomi.

This year’s Fest promises a full day filled with music, children’s activities, performances, workshops, festive characters, and Christmas cheer for all ages. The day will conclude with the highly anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony officiated by the Vice Mayor of Engomi. Admission is free to the public.

A Full Day of Festive Experiences

Visitors will enjoy a vibrant and lively programme of activities designed to capture the spirit of the season and offer something special for every age group. The festive atmosphere will be brought to life with a live performance by the Greek band Hermaphrodite’s Child, filling the area with energy and holiday cheer. The Christmas Market will host a variety of stalls featuring handcrafted gifts, festive treats, unique decorations, and local artisan products — the perfect opportunity for early holiday shopping.

Families and young guests will be able to take part in interactive children’s workshops, creative craft stations, and hands-on activities that spark imagination and joy. Storytelling sessions will bring classic Christmas tales to life, while mascots, stilt walkers, and beloved festive characters will fill the streets with colour, laughter, and photo opportunities. Visitors will also enjoy fun surprises and pop-up entertainment scheduled throughout the day, creating a continuous sense of discovery and celebration.

As evening approaches, the excitement builds with a spectacular Fire Show, delivering an unforgettable visual performance that lights up the sky and sets the tone for the highlight of the event — the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, a magical moment shared by families, friends, and the whole community.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025

Time: 10:30 – 20:30

Location: 28th October Street, in front of Mall of Engomi

Entry: Free and open to all

More information and detailed schedule: https://shorturl.at/xVNhH

About Mall of Engomi

Mall of Engomi is a leading retail and lifestyle destination in Nicosia, offering a mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences. Through community events and seasonal activations, the Mall continues to bring people together—delivering More Than You Came For.