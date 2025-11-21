Better public schools and modern units are among the education ministry’s aims for 2026, according to its annual action plan published on Friday, included in the ministry’s proposed budget of €1.6 billion.

The education ministry said there were challenges to be addressed and need to be met, such as improving learning, cultivating basic skills and developing creative and critical thinking.

It will also be enhancing the digital and green transition, as well as strengthening access to quality education and integrating technology in school units.

Human resources are also to be improved, with the implementation of modern evaluation systems for students, teachers and schools.

Referring to aims met in 2025, the education ministry said it increased optional all-day schools, implemented an action plan to address and prevent violence and delinquency, and submitted a bill to parliament for teacher evaluations.

It also gave emphasis to preschool education, introduced new topics in classrooms, such as financial literacy, promoted the digitalisation of education for registrations and other services, and expanded summer schools to include special education.