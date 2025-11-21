Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow had received the US proposals for peace in Ukraine and that the plan could be the basis of a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“I believe that it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement,” Putin told senior officials in televised comments, adding that the plan had not been discussed in detail with Russia.

Putin said that Ukraine was against the plan but that neither Kyiv nor European powers understood the reality that Russian forces were advancing in Ukraine and would continue to advance unless there was peace.