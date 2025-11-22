A 44-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were remanded in police custody for five days on Friday over their alleged involvement in a burglary, police said on Saturday.

The two were arrested after court warrants in the context of investigations into three cases of burglaries and thefts that took place in Nicosia between November 4 and November 20.

The 44-year-old is alleged to have sold several pieces of jewellery to a Nicosia gold shop on November 20, for which the 53-year-old woman who worked at the shop did not issue relevant certificates.

Police said that so far, evidence had emerged against the 44-year-old, however, investigations into the case are ongoing.