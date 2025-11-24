Energy Minister George Papanastasiou took part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Trade configuration held in Brussels on Monday.

In an intervention during the deliberations, Papanastasiou expressed Cyprus’ support for expanding the EU’s network of trade agreements and presented the priorities of the Cypriot Presidency in trade.

The meeting of the Council focused on key trade negotiations, including the EU’s ongoing talks with third countries, EU-US trade relations, and EU-China economic ties. The discussions highlighted the EU’s efforts to expand its trade partnerships while addressing global economic challenges.

According to an announcement issued after the meeting, apart from discussions on the EU’s ongoing trade negotiations, negotiations with India were a key topic on the minister’s agenda.

European Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovic, briefed the ministers of the 27 member states on the European Commission’s continued efforts to achieve a trade agreement of significant economic value for the EU.

During his intervention, Papanastasiou expressed Cyprus’ support for expanding the EU’s network of trade agreements, emphasizing the strategic importance of concluding negotiations with India.

The ministers also attended an informal working lunch with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Their discussion focused on areas of mutual interest and shared challenges, with particular reference to supply chains, economic security, and the global trading system. In his remarks, the minister of commerce welcomed the presence of the two US officials and, inter alia, highlighted the importance of cooperation with the US within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO), ahead of the Ministerial Conference to be held during Cyprus’ Presidency.

Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on EU-China trade relations. In this context, the commissioner presented the complexity of the existing trade and economic relationship and the efforts to make it more balanced and mutually beneficial.

Before the conclusion of the Council’s work, the last under the Danish Presidency, Papanastasiou presented to his counterparts the priorities of the Cypriot Presidency in trade, noting that it will focus on advancing trade agreements, preparing for the WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon, and strengthening transatlantic trade relations.

On the sidelines of the Council, energy minister also held a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Nicolas Forissier, discussing issues of mutual interest ahead of Cyprus’ assumption of the EU Council Presidency.