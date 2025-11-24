Deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides has allegedly handed in his resignation, amid serious complaints surrounding his name – mainly threats by convicts – however the reports have been dismissed as untrue.

According to press reports, Angelides told President Nikos Christodoulides that he was not prepared to continue working at his post if the situation remained the same, saying he had been “targeted”.

Politis said Angelides had submitted his resignation to Christodoulides, however the latter did not accept it, asking the deputy AG to reconsider.

However, sources from the presidential palace and the Law Office of the Republic denied Angelides had ever resigned.

Philenews pointed out that the alleged resignation had not been denied officially, as this would present an opportunity for a public debate, which would in turn bring to the forefront issues concerning security, organised crime, the effectiveness of the police and the reasons Angelides had been “targeted” in the first place.

During his meeting with the president, Angelides allegedly raised the “unjustified” delays by the anti-corruption authority in investigating cases concerning him.

According to sources, Angelides also raised concerns regarding organised crime, the police, threats and extortion.

He then allegedly said he intended to resign if things did not improve and that he would not continue to tolerate being targeted by third parties with ulterior motives.

Politis said Angelides had resigned on November 15 and the meeting with the president took place on November 16. During the meeting, Angelides was reportedly adamant, however friends and associates convinced him to meet the president again on November 18.

Angelides, according to sources, was concerned over alleged threats he had received from convicts, who the prison’s administration could not control.

Sources from the attorney-general’s office said Angelides felt “offended” by the authorities that had not done anything about the threats, which appear to be related to nolle prosequi cases he had decided on in the past.

Reporter said this was not the first time the central prison had been in the spotlight, as serious complaints had been made to the president, the attorney-general’s office, the justice ministry and other authorities, including the committee for the prevention of torture.

Despite the complaints, it appears they did not bat an eyelid. Furthermore, the Law Office of the Republic allegedly dismissed a request by four separate lawyers to appoint independent criminal investigators in cases concerning threats, intimidation, beatings, drugs and corruption in the prison.

Reporter said Angelides presented a situation out of control, for which the Law Office of the Republic appears to be largely responsible as it opted not to investigate complaints it had received.

Angelides’ complaints that the underworld was running the show from inside the prison has left the authorities exposed, including the deputy director of the prisons who came from police ranks, the chief of police and the justice minister whose remarks are being annulled by the facts themselves, Reporter said.