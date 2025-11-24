The government is committed to providing equal opportunities for children with learning difficulties, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday during a visit to the Apostolos Varnavas special school in Liopetri.

During the visit, the president attended the birthday celebration of student Nektarios Vassiliou and met teachers, parents and organised groups.

Christodoulides said his administration has extended the enrolment of students over 21 in special schools for an additional year.

He did however admit that this policy was not a permanent fix.

“We aim to find a long-term solution,” he said, with discussions having identified areas in existing programmes that need improvement.

He added that he expects specific proposals in the coming days to address these gaps.