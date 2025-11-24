Contentment is not to be found in big moments. It is in the small things, that you can do every day

By Christina Michailidis

We often imagine happiness is tied to big milestones – a promotion, buying a home or travelling the world. However, research increasingly suggests that wellbeing is less about rare, large and dramatic events and more about smaller things that shape daily life. As behavioral scientist Paul Dolan explains, happiness is found in balanced daily experiences of pleasure and purpose. It is in the everyday choices, a walk by the sea, a shared meal, a chat with a friend.

“Both components are essential and often complement each other, creating a more complete and lasting form of happiness,” says registered counselling psychologist, Evie Michailidou, who explains that while grand events may briefly lift our spirits, it’s the consistency of small daily actions that creates long-term wellbeing.

Psychologists call them micro-habits, simple consistent acts like moving your body, expressing gratitude or checking in with a friend. Regular exercise is also incredibly important as it stimulates the release of endorphins and other “happy hormones” which help improve mood. In Cyprus, where community bonds, nature and food traditions are woven into daily life, these habits are already part of the cultural fabric.

“Strong social connections and shared meals contribute significantly to psychological wellbeing,” Evie explains. “Being part of a supportive community reduces feelings of isolation, increases belonging and provides emotional support, all of which are key factors in promoting happiness.” This perspective echoes global findings that emphasise social bonds, rather than wealth or status, as central to happiness.

Movement, nature and connection come up repeatedly in Evie’s practice. Through exercise the release of feelgood neurochemicals are stimulated, which can elevate mood; spending time outdoors helps restore attention and reduce stress; and simply being with other people we care about strengthens belonging. The long running Harvard Study of Adult Development adds weight to this: over decades of data, the quality of our relationships is one of the strongest predictors of health and happiness in older age.

But even in a society with rich traditions and support, modern life brings challenges. Fast paced routines often leave people feeling as if they are rushing without truly living, while social media use is increasingly linked to anxiety and dissatisfaction. “When mindless scrolling turns into constant comparison, it can create feelings of inadequacy,” Evie says, boundaries with technology and setting aside time for real connection are essential to building happiness.

Phones, she adds, are now indispensable, but boundaries matter. “Creating a screen free time, especially before bed, is crucial”. Research on sleep supports this: a 2025 Norwegian study found that for each hour of screen time at bedtime resulted in a 59 per cent higher risk of insomnia and 24 fewer minutes of sleep. “It is also valuable to put phones aside during meals or social interactions. Being fully present allows us to enjoy meaningful connections, whereas constant phone use can undermine those experiences”.

Still, Evie stresses that happiness isn’t only about personal habits. “A common myth is that people are entirely responsible for their own wellbeing,” she says. “Unemployment, poverty, social inequalities, job insecurity – these are not personal failures, but structural and social issues that affect people’s ability to thrive.” Broader literature agrees: societal stability, equality and community trust shape national happiness alongside individual habits.

So where to start? Evie suggests opting for small and sustainable actions that fit your life and values.

Move a little every day

It doesn’t necessarily have to be the gym. A brisk 20-minute walk, stretching or cycling to do errands can lift mood and dull stress responses. Physical activity is consistently linked to higher happiness and lower depressive symptoms in population studies.

Get outside

Natural light and spaces with colours of green and blue help regulate circadian rhythms and reduce rumination. In Cyprus, walking along the sea, a park or in the neighbourhood can reset the nervous system.

Connect on purpose

Relationships are key to happiness and the cornerstone of wellbeing across the lifespan. Schedule a weekly coffee, call a friend during your commute, join a local group.

Practice gratitude

Keeping a short list of things that are positive in your day to day shifts attention away from what missing to what is meaningful. Reviews of “gratitude journaling” show small but reliable gains in mood and life satisfaction over time.

Aim for purpose not perfection

Hedonia (pleasure) and audaimonia (meaning) are complementary. Things such as volunteering or working toward a value aligned goal can deepen satisfaction even if it’s not “fun”.

It’s important to remember that happiness isn’t a constant high, happy people still feel a full range of emotions. They simply experience more positives than negatives over time and they can cope and rebound. It’s also important not to chase happiness, “pursuit paradox” can backfire. Instead, choosing something more sustainable – tending to relationships, values, rest and small joys. For Cyprus with its strong social fabric and easy access to nature, many conditions are already here. As Evie puts it, “happiness isn’t something you chase. It’s something you practice.” Walk a little, meet a friend, share a meal, and put the phone down.