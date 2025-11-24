Three men aged 25, 34 and 46 were remanded in police custody on Monday for seven days following the attempted kidnapping of a 46-year-old in Larnaca on Saturday.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday while the two younger men had been arrestedon Sunday.

Police are investigating assault and causing actual bodily harm, attempted kidnapping, threats, extortion and illegal possession of an offensive instrument.

The case had been reported by the 46-year-old Larnaca resident, who said he had been assaulted on Saturday at around 5pm by three men who were outside his home.

One of the three allegedly hit the victim with a bat and then with the help of the other two tried to get him into their car.

The 46-year-old said he resisted and managed to get away.

Police investigations led to testimony against the 25-year-old, who was arrested on Sunday.