We wish to apologise over an error in the news article titled Iran confirms seizure of Cyprus-linked ship, possible link to president of Azerbaijan, published on November 15, 2025.

The report incorrectly stated that the registered owner of the Talara, Pasha Finance, Inc. (“Pasha Finance”), is Pasha Holding and therefore ultimately beneficially owned by the First Family of Azerbaijan, when in fact Pasha Finance is owned by PrimeBulk Shipmanagement Ltd with ultimate beneficial owners Nicholas and Paul Coronis, members of a prominent Greek shipping family.

The article has since been amended to reflect the correct information.

We apologise to our readers and to those directly affected by the error.