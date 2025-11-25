Cyprus has been recognised with the Best Global Climb Award Among EU Countries in the 3rd Edition of the StartupBlink Startup Ecosystem Awards, according to an announcement by StartupBlink, the global mapping and research platform for innovation leaders.

The award, received by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) as the national body for promoting research, innovation and technological development, reflects the joint progress of the wider Cypriot innovation ecosystem.

Moreover, it is attributed to Cyprus for its “impressive rise” in StartupBlink’s Startup Ecosystem Index Global Ranking, marking the largest improvement among all EU member states.

As a result, the distinction signals the island’s ongoing transformation into a competitive European innovation hub, while also pointing to its growing international visibility.

According to the foundation, its mission is carried out through the design and management of grant programmes for research projects and innovative activities, “combined with supporting the integration of Cypriot researchers into research activities in the European and international arena”.

Further information is available at www.research.org.cy or via email [email protected].

Meanwhile, StartupBlink describes itself as a global research platform for startups, offering innovation information and a range of services and reports to governments, municipalities and organisations for the promotion and development of their startup ecosystems.