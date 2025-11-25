Heavy rain caused limited visibility on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway on Tuesday afternoon with the police are urging motorists to drive slowly and keep their headlights on.

Kitas weather said the rainfall was particularly heavy from Latsia to Kornos, with hailstones at times.

The fire brigade has responded to calls to unblock rainwater drainage systems and pump water from flooded buildings.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said most calls came from Tseri, Dali, Ayia Varvara and Deftera.

He said the phenomenon was set to recede later in the afternoon.

Videos on social media showed heavy rain in Lakatamia, Tseri and Episkopio.

A huge whirlwind was also caught on video in Avgorou.