A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening in connection with the attempted murder of a 49-year-old in Larnaca.

The police said that at around 3.15pm on Monday, at a building site in Larnaca, the 49-year-old was stabbed by the 32-year-old, after the latter was allegedly reprimanded for not showing up for work.

The man was taken to Larnaca hospital with injuries to the throat and hands. He was treated and discharged.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 32-year-old, who was arrested and detained.

Police investigations are ongoing.