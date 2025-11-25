In a show of solidarity for men’s health, the police force has once again taken part in the annual Movember campaign.

Officers had grown moustaches throughout the month as a symbolic reminder of the importance of detection and conversations about mental health, prostate and testicular cancer.

At a small but spirited gathering held at the police academy, participating officers had their moustaches shaved off, formally closing this year’s campaign.

Officers described the campaign as a “small gesture for a big cause”.

The Movember movement first reached Cyprus in 2012 and has since grown into a nationwide effort, uniting civil services, organisations and the wider public.

All proceeds from this year’s police initiative will be donated to the Movember Foundation Cyprus, supporting programmes and services for men battling cancer and mental health challenges.