The police appear to have found scientific evidence proving the speed in which the car was moving that caused an accident killing 20-year-old Kyriacos Antoniou on July 29.

On October 2, the police recommended to the attorney-general that the 24-year-old man who was involved in a road accident be criminally prosecuted.

Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday that investigations and expert examinations indicated the speed of the 24-year-old’s car, while two reconstructions led to further evidence.

The police said that Antoniou’s car collided with a vehicle which was being driven by a 24-year-old man, before veering off course, hitting a set of traffic lights and coming to a stop.

The case file had been sent to the Law Office but was returned for further action, including gathering scientific testimony considered important for the outcome of the case, particularly the charges the 24-year-old may be facing.